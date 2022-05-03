More than 16,000 children in Cobb County are facing food insecurity, a problem that will only be exacerbated when they are out of school this summer.
For 27 years, Marietta-based MUST Ministries has helped to solve that problem through its Summer Lunch program, an outreach made possible by donations and volunteers.
For many children living in poverty, the free and reduced meals they receive during the school year are the only meals available to them. Last year, MUST helped fill the hunger gap for over 6,000 children in seven counties who received 537,527 meals in just nine weeks. The goal is to serve that many children again this year, if not more.
“The number of children we serve continues to grow each summer, particularly in our current environment of increasing need,” said MUST Seasonal Programs Director Paula Rigsby. “These children can only be fed through an abundance of generous volunteers and donations. We are facing shortages of everything from juice boxes to people willing to help. The weeks leading up to the launch of Summer Lunch are crucial in receiving donations so that we are prepared to feed these children facing hunger.”
Leading up to the start of Summer Lunch on June 1, churches, businesses, families, neighborhoods or organizations gather the items listed below. Please deliver all the items at once to the MUST Donation Center, 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta, from Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and designate your donations for Summer Lunch.
Items needed are: Plastic bags, microwaveable macaroni and cheese cups, microwaveable pasta, Ramon noodle cups, microwaveable rice cups, microwaveable noodle bowls, 12- or 16-oz plastic jars of peanut butter, 12- or 16-oz plastic jars of jelly, 8-oz bottles of water, Capri Sun pouches, juice boxes, individual sized salty snacks, chips, cheese dip & pretzel stick packs, crackers, individual sized sweet snacks, cookies, fruit snacks/fruit roll ups, raisins, fruit cups/cans, cereal cups, breakfast bars, Pop Tarts, oatmeal packets, grits packets and Pre-packaged muffins.
