Join Cobb’s Watershed Stewardship Program in helping clean up Olley Creek at Tramore Park, 2150 East-West Connector in Austell, on April 24 at 10 a.m.

Organizers will provide participants with all necessary equipment for the stream cleanup. Participants should wear clothes that can get wet and closed-toes shoes like tennis shoes or water shoes. If one has their own pair of rubber boots or waders, they can bring them. Participants may also want to bring their own cotton gloves to wear over the blue gloves.

To join the team, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stream-cleanup-tickets-25984212479?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

