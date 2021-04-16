Join Cobb’s Watershed Stewardship Program in helping clean up Olley Creek at Tramore Park, 2150 East-West Connector in Austell, on April 24 at 10 a.m.
Organizers will provide participants with all necessary equipment for the stream cleanup. Participants should wear clothes that can get wet and closed-toes shoes like tennis shoes or water shoes. If one has their own pair of rubber boots or waders, they can bring them. Participants may also want to bring their own cotton gloves to wear over the blue gloves.
To join the team, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stream-cleanup-tickets-25984212479?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.