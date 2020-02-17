The public is invited to a community open house for the Six Flags Special Services District Comprehensive Market Study.
The study will be held Feb. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell. It will identify current and future commercial, office and residential opportunities. Understanding opportunities in these three categories will help the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority keep businesses in the community and attract new ones.
Residents can also take a quick community survey to provide their input. All responses are anonymous and confidential.
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SIXFLAGS2020.
