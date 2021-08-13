The Cobb County Veterans Memorial is a project planned as a park to honor veterans, teach history and inspire future generations to live meaningful and purposeful lives of service.
Residents can take a "virtual flyover" of the park at https://cobbveteransmemorial.com/flyover and watch "the vision" at https://cobbveteransmemorial.com/build-a-legacy/.
To support the project, residents can visit Facebook.com/CobbVetMemorial and "like" the project or make a donation to start construction at https://cobbveteransmemorial.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/cobbveteransmemorial/donation.jsp.
Those that would like to host a fundraising event, make a corporate/foundation donation, or help some other way, email contact@cobbvmf.com.
