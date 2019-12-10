The Hefty EnergyBag program’s Recy-Carolers will be singing custom carols on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. opening for the Home For The Holidays Show at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
The event will encourage Cobb County residents to place hard-to-recycle plastics in Hefty EnergyBag orange bags to be recovered as valuable resources. The Recy-Carolers custom carols include EnergyBag (Jingle Bells), Fill The Bags (Deck The Halls), Up In The Kitchen (Up On The House Top) and God Rest Ye Fair Recyclers.
According to the EPA, American household waste increases by more than 25% during the holidays. The Hefty EnergyBag program is a convenient, easy and local solution to help reduce plastic waste that would otherwise go to the landfill.
