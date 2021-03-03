Health and safety are on everyone’s minds these days. We’re tracking our sleep, our steps and calories. We’re logging into the CDC website each morning to ensure we have the most up-to-date information about how to keep ourselves and those we love safe. While some days it feels like we couldn’t possibly add one more item to our “how to stay healthy” list, we cannot forget one of the most critical elements to overall wellbeing – our heart. Cardiovascular health is just as important today as it was pre-pandemic, but with COVID-19 front and center, the medical community is concerned that well-known preventable and treatable heart conditions are being forgotten or dismissed amidst all the attention on potential complications of the virus. Below are some things to keep in mind to ensure you’re taking care of your most essential organ.
1. Watch your blood pressure and avoid getting sick
The CDC says nearly half of adults have high blood pressure with only one in four people managing it effectively. High blood pressure, when left uncontrolled, increases a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke and heart failure throughout their life. While COVID-19 is dominating the news, people should not stop paying attention to their blood pressure. In fact, some studies have shown that heart attacks and strokes increase in the cooler months, with increased circulation of all respiratory viruses. To better protect yourself, American Heart Association (AHA) recommends checking labels on over-the-counter medications to make sure that ingredients are heart (and blood pressure) friendly, and adhering to CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing to help reduce the risk of getting sick, be it from COVID-19, the flu, or the common cold.
2. Take a breath of fresh air and exercise
For optimal heart health, we recommend being active at least 30 minutes per day, five to six days per week. If finding time is difficult, we recommend splitting it into smaller segments throughout the day. If it’s too cold to go out in the winter, think about indoor options at home like a treadmill or exercise bike if available, or even on-line fitness videos and classes. Aerobic exercise raises the heart rate and improves cardiovascular fitness, with beneficial effects on lowering your blood pressure, cholesterol and weight and keeping your heart strong. Whether it’s exercising at home with an online video or getting outside for a stroll through the woods during lunch, we should put a priority on staying active.
3. Eat well and thrive
Our bodies have experienced increased stress from the pandemic and it’s taking a toll. Weight gain and worsened dietary changes are common side effects of the pandemic lifestyle. There are many ways to remedy this dilemma. Planning your meals and keeping healthy snacks around that include options from heart healthy diets like a plant-based diet or the Mediterranean diet are helpful. Taking these steps helps to ensure that you’re giving your body the nutrients it needs to stay healthy, even while battling many of the issues we all face with the pandemic. If that isn’t incentive enough, the rule of thumb for weight loss and heart health is that for every 10-15 lbs. of weight you lose, it’s possible you could eliminate one blood pressure medicine from your regimen.
4. Get vaccinated when your turn comes
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can attack the cardiovascular system and cause issues like irregular heart rhythms or affect heart function, while also increasing the risk of blood clots, strokes and heart attacks. Physicians across the country and groups such as the American Heart Association are urging people with cardiovascular risk factors to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. Vaccines significantly reduce the risk of developing severe disease, including hospitalization and death from COVID infection. One of the best ways that we can protect ourselves and each other is to get vaccinated.
5. Talk to your doctor
Your heart is your most important organ and staying in regular communication with your cardiologist is the best way to keep yourself healthy. If you’re experiencing concerning symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath, especially with a history of heart disease or other cardiac risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, or early heart disease in your family, then you should get evaluated by your doctor immediately. Fear of COVID-19 has caused many people to miss critical regular check-ups and to delay therapies for treatable conditions. By expanding virtual care options and requiring masks inside all buildings, medical facilities are doing a lot to keep people safe and healthy, while still being able to provide the full-service care necessary to treat patients. We are also utilizing the power of virtual care through video visits to provide appropriate expedited care, and in certain at-risk patients we incorporate the use of technology to monitor things like heart rhythm and blood pressure at home.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer but is 80% preventable. The best way to combat cardiovascular disease is by committing to a heart healthy lifestyle. As the last year has proved, there is no certainty around what will happen tomorrow. Rest assured though, you’re going to need a strong heart to get you through it.
