The "heart art" of Fabio Napoleoni will be on display Aug. 24-25 at the Vinings Gallery on Canton, 938 Canton Street in Roswell.
This will mark the second year his pieces will be featured in an exclusive show at the gallery. Napoleoni will have limited print editions of his painting “Resilient” making its international debut.
He will be releasing a new original sketch and a portion of proceeds from the weekend will be donated to Marietta-based Enduring Hearts, a nonprofit that funds research to increase the longevity of organ transplants, improve the quality of life for transplant recipients and eliminate pediatric heart diseases that lead to transplantation.
His second original piece will be auctioned off at Enduring Hearts’ signature fundraiser - the 5th Annual Bourbon Gala & Auction on Feb. 21, 2020.
Napoleoni and his wife Nicole will be on hand as guests at the gallery for a private donor event Aug. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The weekend will also mark the official kickoff of a special raffle benefiting Enduring Hearts. There will be a chance for one person to win the opportunity to drive a different Audi every month during the year, courtesy of Enduring Hearts’ partner Audi Atlanta.
Tickets for the raffle will cost $100 per ticket with only 500 tickets available for purchase. The final drawing will be held the night of the Bourbon Gala on Feb. 21, 2020.
The second prize winner will receive a cash prize of $2,500 and the third prize will receive $1,000.
Since inception in 2014, Enduring Hearts has funded approximately $4 million in research grants aimed at helping children with end-stage heart failure not only live longer lives, but also improve the quality of life for transplant recipients. Enduring Hearts partners with top research institutions across North America seeking out the most innovative and promising research to unlock the key to transplant longevity and improved quality of life for children with heart transplants.
For more information, visit donateheart.org, enduringhearts.org or vininigsgallery.com.
