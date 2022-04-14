The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road SW in Smyrna, will have Healthy Eating to Control Cholesterol on April 21 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Presented by Nancy Garrett, seniors can learn what they can do to keep their cholesterol under control. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In