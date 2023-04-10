A group of medical professionals, including many from the Marietta area, recently attended Jewish National Fund-USA’s Healthcare Professionals Mission to Israel led by Beth Gluck, the organization’s Executive Director in Atlanta.
The attendees visited grassroots medical projects in Israel, learned more about Israeli health policy and saw the medical side of Israel’s Start-up Nation ethos.
On the grassroots side, the attendees visited ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, a Jewish National Fund-USA affiliate and world-class rehabilitative facility in the Negev. The attendees were impressed by the state-of-the-art technology and philosophy of respect and dignity at the facility, driven by the level of care everyone had for their patients.
The mission also included visits to several medical startups and a meeting with Israeli Medical Association officials, where they discussed healthcare policy and its similarities and differences in Israel and America. Marietta doctor Marc Salzberg, whose father was instrumental in the IMA’s rise to prominence and the establishment of medical relationships with the European Union, got to witness the fruits of his family’s labor.
“Joining the Health Professionals for Israel Mission closed a circle for me,” said Salzberg. “My father worked with the IMA, and through the mission, I reconnected with his mentee who is now the CEO of the organization. I learned so much from her about the Israeli medical scene just as she had learned from my father. The trip was a wonderful experience for my wife Carole and me, and I hope to be involved in creating such an experience for the next group of professionals who travel to Israel with Jewish National Fund-USA.”
Other highlights included seeing Hadassa Hospital, observing search and rescue services in Ramat Hanegev and a tour of the Jewish National Fund-USA-supported GrooveTech Center, a safe and welcoming space in which children can thrive during the day and after school hours with state-of-the-art after-school education programs.
Jewish National Fund-USA’s Health Professionals for Israel affinity group is for anyone in the medical field who has demonstrated an enduring commitment to the land and people of Israel through the organization with an annual contribution of $1,800 or more. Benefits include invitations to private local philanthropic events and national programming, connections to like-minded professionals and leadership opportunities within the organization.
For more information, visit jnf.org/dfi.
