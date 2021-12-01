Offers go here

HEALTH: How to eat healthy and feel good during the holidays

  • 2 min to read
Ann Whitaker.jpg

Ann Whitaker

An AARP survey found that 67% of adults experience joy when anticipating spending time with family and friends over the holidays. While this is a time of celebration and excitement, it’s also a time when many get off track with their health and wellness objectives. To ensure you stay in line with your health goals, here are a few easy things you can do to take care of yourself and enjoy holiday festivities. 

Eat regularly

When you eat regularly, you give yourself the chance to make reasonable and healthier food choices to keep yourself feeling good while enjoying time with family and friends. Eating breakfast and lunch leading up to big holiday meals allows you to avoid the crankiness that comes with extreme hunger. Additionally, it helps avoid overindulging when the meal arrives.

 Don’t hang around the food

Watch out for grazing. When cooking or offering a helping hand in the kitchen, it’s easy to mentally detach as you eat your way through the day, picking up food here and there. While it seems like these don’t count in the moment, calories add up quickly. It’s like going to a Warehouse Club– by the time you leave, you’re not hungry because you’ve eaten lots of samples.

Load up on veggies first

Before you load up your plate with all the savory, higher fat goodies, be sure to start with veggies. From there you can add smaller amounts of those special dishes and treats that come around once a year. This approach will help you enjoy holiday dishes, while still maintaining a reasonable eating plan.

Eat slowly and listen to your body

It takes ten minutes for your brain to process you’re full. If you wait before getting a second or third serving, you might realize you aren’t hungry. This can prevent extra calories from another helping and the physical discomfort and mental guilt that comes with overeating.

 Watch what you drink

Don’t forget that drinks have calories too! Limit the number of high calorie drinks like egg nog, hot cocoa and punch. And if alcoholic beverages are your drink of choice, remember alcohol is an appetite stimulant, so you may eat more than you planned. Consider limiting yourself to one or two and use zero-calorie mixers like sparkling water.

Plan to get active

When I think about holidays with my family, I think about playing volleyball with the whole family. Start a new tradition this holiday season such as taking a walk or shooting hoops. It will help you stay active and create meaningful memories with loved ones, as well as burn off a few of the extra calories!

Keep Perspective

When it’s all said and done, don’t worry about blowing one day. We wouldn’t tell a kid it’s the end of the world if they fail one test. If one day does not go as planned, get back on track the following day and avoid the negative self-talk and guilt.

While enjoying the food, keep your focus on what you are celebrating and other joys of the holidays, such as fellowship, service, and being thankful for the gifts in your life! The holidays are a special time, and these few things can keep you feeling happy and healthy as you celebrate.

Ann Whitaker, RDN, LD, CDCES, is Manager of Nutrition and Clinical Patient Education at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia.

