The Textile Appreciation Society of America will host "A Taste of TASA: The Woven World" from Thursday to Oct. 31 at Mable House Art Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
The exhibit will feature more than 100 pieces from around the world, showcasing specially-chosen hats and textiles from TASA members’ private collections. The exhibit will highlight hand-crafted pieces from select corners of the globe.
The opening reception will be Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.