Harry Norman Realtors, which has offices in Cobb County, announced a new social media initiative, #Move4ATL.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Harry Norman is bringing agents, staff and the Atlanta community together to move their bodies for a good cause virtually, through their Instagram and Facebook.

For a $30 donation, participants can run, walk, ride, skip, dance, do yoga or any other physical activity and post a photo with #Move4ATL. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta’s Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

To sign up, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/united-way-of-greater-atlanta-inc/covid-19-relief-fund/harry-norman-realtors.

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.

