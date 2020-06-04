Harry Norman Realtors, which has offices in Cobb County, announced a new social media initiative, #Move4ATL.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Harry Norman is bringing agents, staff and the Atlanta community together to move their bodies for a good cause virtually, through their Instagram and Facebook.
For a $30 donation, participants can run, walk, ride, skip, dance, do yoga or any other physical activity and post a photo with #Move4ATL. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta’s Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
To sign up, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/united-way-of-greater-atlanta-inc/covid-19-relief-fund/harry-norman-realtors.
For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.