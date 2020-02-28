Audrey McNeal, a Harrison High School senior, won the third round, Area 4, of the American Legion Department of Georgia’s 83rd U.S. Constitution High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. The contest took place Feb. 21 at Post 66 in Avondale Estates. This is McNeal's second straight year gaining advancement to the state championship round on March 15 at Mercer University-Macon Campus in Macon.
McNeal, who won preliminary contests at the Horace Orr Post 29 on Jan. 18 and District 5 on Feb. 3, competed against the winner from District 4. Both Districts are part of the Legion’s Area 4 in Georgia.
The American Legion’s Department of Georgia Commander, Eddie Asberry, and Area 4 Contest Chair, Arnie Geiger, jointly presented McNeal with a $350 cash award. At State, she will compete against the winners of Georgia’s three other Area oratorical contests. The winner of that contest will represent Georgia in the Legion’s National Finals, to be held April 17-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. There, more than 50 contestants from around the nation and world will compete for college scholarships of $20,000 (first place), $17,000 (second place) and $15,000 (third place). The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
The other Area 4 contestant, who finished in second place, was Morgan Dodson, a junior home school student from Fayetteville representing District 4/Peachtree City. Dodson received a $250 cash award from Commander Asberry and Chair Geiger.
The American Legion Department of Georgia’s Area 4 includes 3 of the state’s 12 districts: 4th, 5th and 7th, covering local Posts in 29 northwest Georgia counties.
For more information, visit departmentofgeorgiaoratorical.weebly.com or contact Arnie Geiger at geiger117@bellsouth.net or 404-273-1542.
