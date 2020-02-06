For the second consecutive year, Audrey McNeal, a Harrison High School senior, bested four other competitors to win the American Legion District 5 (GA)/Second Round of the American Legion Department of Georgia’s 83rd U.S. Constitution High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. The event took place Feb. 1 at Legion Post 304 in Acworth. Audrey advanced after winning her first round contest Jan. 18 at Legion Post 29 in Marietta.
Finishing second was Chandler Quaile, a North Cobb High School senior. Chandler had advanced after winning his first round contest at Legion Post 57 in Newnan. Third place went to Jada Poole, a senior at South Cobb High School. Finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, were Lucy Bybee, a freshman, N. Atlanta High School and Prosper Miller, a sophomore at Pebblebrook High School.
In addition to winning a $350 cash award, Audrey will again advance to the third round, Area 4 Contest, which she won last year, at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 21, at Post 66, 30 Covington Rd., Avondale Estates, 30002. She will compete against the winner of the Legion’s 4th District contest in Sandy Plains, to be held Sunday, Feb. 9.
The winner of the Area 4 contest will advance to compete in the Dept. of Georgia state contest on March 15 at Mercer University-Macon Campus in Macon. The state winner will represent Georgia in the National Finals Competition, April 16-18, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In addition to the cash awards by winners of the various state/local elimination rounds, college scholarships of $20,000 (1st Place), $17,000 (2nd Place), and $15,000 (3rd Place) will be awarded in the National Finals contest. The American Legion will pay the expenses for state winners at the national contest.
The American Legion Department of Georgia’s 5th District includes 20 Legion Posts in the following Northwest Georgia counties: Cobb, Paulding, Fulton, Douglas, Coweta, Heard, Carroll and Haralson.
For more information, visit www.legion.org/oratorical or contact Chuck Polk at chuckah@icloud.com or 770-855-6201.
