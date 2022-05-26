Individual tickets are now on sale for this year’s annual Harmonies for Homes concert on June 27 at the Atlanta County Club benefitting Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.

The goal is to raise enough money to build a home for a future Habitat homeowner.

The “under the stars” event will be held again, rain or shine, on the 18th hole of Atlanta Country Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $200 each. Guests should bring a chair or blanket. Food is available for pre-order only.

The artists in this year’s line-up are Edwin McCain, Mark Broussard and Emerson Hart. This year’s concert is being presented by Bercher Homes and produced by Mooncrush.

For more information, contact Christine Morris at 470-500-6757 or cmorris@habitatnwma.org.

