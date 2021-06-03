Cobb County Juvenile Court and the Court Appointed Special Advocates program is having a "Hangin' with the Heroes" volunteer appreciation event on June 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the jury parking lot, 122 Waddell Street in Marietta.

The open parking lot will allow for social distancing. CASA staff will be there to answer questions of anyone who wants to learn more about the program. There will also be fun and music.

Cobb County Court Appointed Special Advocates is a court-based program created to provide a voice to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children involved in dependency proceedings.

