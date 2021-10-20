Kindness Matters Ferret Rescue, 4233 Zephyrhills Drive NW in Acworth, will have a Halloween ferret group get-together on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

There will be a ferret costume contest with prizes. Entry is $5. Humans can also come in costume. Playpens will be set up outside for participants to bring their ferrets to play.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers. No alcohol or children under 10.

FOr more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Education/Ferret-Info-Kindness-Matters-Ferret-Rescue-104435901682367/.

