Editor's Note: This story has been updated since its original posting on Friday, Oct. 4.
Below is a list of Halloween events happening in Cobb County.
To submit items to this list and for the calendars in the print edition, email press releases in the below format to the Lifestyle Department at lifestyle@mdjonline.com.
Death and Mourning in the 1850s
WHAT: The William Root House Museum & Garden will be dressed in Victorian-style mourning. During the 1850s, Hannah and William Root shared their home with their children and extended family. Hannah Root's father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family and died on Oct. 11, 1856. Visitors to the museum will see the home decorated for Simpson's funeral. Curtains will be drawn and rooms will be adorned with black crepe and ribbons. Visitors will also be able to view 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human hair and other curious artifacts related to death and mourning in the Victorian era. The museum will be open for night tours on Saturdays throughout October.
WHEN: Now through Oct. 31
WHERE: The William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta
INFO: roothousemuseum.com/mourning.
Fall Fun at Sleepy Hollow Farm
WHAT: Sleepy Hollow Farm will have tractor rides around the farm, a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze treasure hunt for prizes, kids games in the farm playground, farm animals and a country store. There will also be Escape Woods escape game adventures by reservation only.
WHEN: Now through Nov. 3. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
WHERE: Sleepy Hollow Farm, 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs.
COST: $12 per person, ages 2 and under free with purchase of an adult ticket. Pumpkins in the pumpkin patch are sold separately. Credit cards accepted. Checks are not accepted. Additional activities sold separately include face painting for $4 per face, cash only.
Fright Fest
WHAT: Six Flags Over Georgia will have Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS, at the park. It's a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over. Participants can enjoy thrills and activities after the sun goes down. Fright Fest offers a wide variety of places to get your scare on including several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park.
WHEN: Now through Nov. 2
WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW in Austell
Evil Dead the Musical
WHAT: Evil Dead the Musical returns to Out of Box Theatre after a sell-out run for the last three years. The dynamic team of Zip Rampy as director and Annie Cook as music director lead the way with new and returning cast members. Sam Raimi's cult classic is an "All Guts, All Glory" musical interpretation of Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness. Participants that want to take home a souvenir can reserve a seat in the 4D Splatter Zone for a little something extra.
WHEN: Oct. 10-12, 8 p.m.; Oct. 13, 3 p.m.; Oct. 17-19, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 20, 3 p.m.
WHERE: Out of Box Theatre, 585 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta.
COST: Tickets are $35 general seating, $45 for Splatter Zone.
INFO: Call 678-653-4605 or visit www.outofboxtheatre.com.
Haunted Walking Tour
WHAT: The original tour that made Ghosts of Marietta famous. Participants can walk the streets of haunted Marietta by lantern light, guided by a storyteller. Participants will be taken to some of the most documented places on Marietta Square for ghost sightings. Make sure and bring a camera to perhaps capture one of these ghosts.
WHEN: Oct. 10-13, Oct. 18-20, Oct. 23-Nov. 2
COST: $17 adults, ages 13-14; $12 children, ages 12 and under; $15 seniors, ages 6-plus; and $15 students with valid ID.
Haunted Pub Crawl
WHAT: Ghosts of Marietta will have a Haunted Pub Crawl where participants will visit a minimum of three of the most haunted drinking establishments on Marietta Square for a sampling of ghost stories by a tour guide. Participants will need to purchase their own drinks, but can take advantage of any special offerings from the host venues. This event is ages 21 and up. A valid ID is required.
WHEN: Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31
COST: $17
Folklore Haunted House
WHAT: This Halloween season, Folklore Haunted House unleashes three haunted houses. Celebrate their 10 year anniversary, as they bring a brand new attraction - Asylum 67, new icon characters and more monsters than ever. The haunted houses may be intense and are not recommended for children under 12.
WHEN: Oct. 11-13, Oct. 17-20, Oct. 23-31 and Nov. 1-2. The November events are Glowstick Fright Nights, where each group gets one glow stick to walk through three pitch black haunted houses.
WHERE: 5389 North Main Street, Acworth
COST: General admission grants access to all three haunted houses. Wait times vary based on night attending. General admission is $27, Sundays through Fridays; and $31 on Saturdays and Oct. 31. RIP admission grants access to all three haunted houses in a fast pass line. RIP admission is $40, Sundays through Fridays; and $45 on Saturdays and Oct. 31.
Scaryetta Haunted Trolley Tour
WHAT: Ghosts of Marietta will have a tour guide take participants on a 90-minute trolley ride around historic Marietta and learn about the city's past and things that still haunt it today. The tour visits Marietta Square and several major cemeteries and historic Marietta homes. There is a brief period of walking, roughly two blocks.
WHEN: Oct. 12, Oct. 18-19, Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31
Ghosts and Grieving Tour
WHAT: Step off the beaten path and explore 1850's mourning practices and superstitions about death with Ghosts of Marietta. The Root House, home to Marietta's first druggist, is the oldest surviving frame house in downtown Marietta. Hannah and William Root shared the house with Leonard Simpson, Hannah's father, who passed away on Oct. 11, 1856. Come see the home dressed in mourning as it would have been at the time of Mr. Simpson's death. Curtains will be drawn and rooms adorned with black crepe and ribbons. Once the home is explored, participants will depart on a lantern-led walk through historic Marietta.
WHEN: Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26
COST: $21 adults, ages 13-64; $16 children, ages 12 and under; $19 seniors, ages 65-plus; and $19 students with valid ID.
INFO: http://ghostsofmarietta.com
Foxtrotters Gala Holiday Dance
WHAT: The Foxtrotters Gala Holiday Dance will have music by The Class Act Band. Dress is dressy, semi-formal or formal attire. Participants can also bring a sweet or savory treat for the buffet table.
WHEN: Oct. 25. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta
COST: $10 per person at the door.
Sprayberry Trunk or Treat
WHAT: The inaugural Sprayberry High School Trunk or Treat is a community festival, which benefits the Sprayberry High School Foundation. It will feature school clubs and sponsors hosting a “truck or treat” booth with candy and interactive fun for children of all ages. There will be festival food and a kid’s zone with interactive inflatables, giant slides, obstacle courses and bounces. Local school choruses will perform. Participants can also dress up in their best costume and join in a costume contest with prizes for the winners.
WHEN: Oct. 26, 3 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Sprayberry High School football field and stadium area, 2525 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
COST: Admission and parking are free. Unlimited rides are $7 per person.
INFO: 770-423-1330 or e-mail billwatson@jrmmanagement.com.
Halloween-themed Disney Junior Play Date
WHAT: Town Center at Cobb mall will have a Halloween-themed Disney Junior Play Date in Center Court. The event will feature activities inspired by some of Disney Junior's most popular television series including Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals and T.O.T.S. Families will be able to participate in a variety of activities, including a craft project to create their own Disney Junior character mask, a Halloween-themed photo booth, music and giveaways. This event does not include live character appearances. The first 100 attendees to the event will receive an Exclusive Character Card and all attendees will have a chance to win a $50 Shopping Spree from the Disney Store.
WHEN: Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw
Halloween and the Civil War
WHAT: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have Halloween and the Civil War. Participants can explore the historical origins of the Halloween and learn how it is connected to the changing shape of America during the Civil War in this special ranger-led program.
WHEN: Oct. 27, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
WHERE: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw
INFO: Contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo
Dead Band Running 5K race/walk
WHAT: The Pope High School Band Parents Association announced that the Dead Band Running 5K race/walk is a Day of the Dead-themed glow 5K race/walk that will raise money for a new band truck. There will be a drumline start, live on-course music, a Day of the Dead-themed costume contest, free glow items, food and raffle prizes.
WHEN: Nov. 9, 5 p.m.
WHERE: Pope High School, 3001 Hembree Road in Marietta.
COST: Registration fee is $25 students, $30 non-students.
INFO: Register at http://www.popeband.com/5k or www.active.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.