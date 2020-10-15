The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have a Halloween Dinner & Drive-In Movie on Oct. 30.
The event will feature "Hotel Transylvania" at dusk, a balloonist, costumed characters, a DJ with trivia, a kids costume parade and candy bags for the children.
The Avenue East Cobb's restaurants and eateries will be offering either curbside pickup or car delivery.
RSVP by purchasing a $10 ticket per vehicle at https://halloweendrivein.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.