This week's cold snap reminded us that autumn and Halloween are here. Here are soime ways to get out, take in the turning colors of the season and get your boo on:
Happening Now
Kids Boo Fest
Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell, will have the Kids Boo Fest now through Oct. 30.
Participants can explore their favorite coasters and family rides together in the daylight, enjoy Trick or Treat Town for family-friendly classic trick-or-treating, games and Fall festivities from pumpkins to corn stalks and hay bales to scarecrows.
For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/events/kids-boo-fest#.
Six Flags Fright Fest
Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell, will have Fright Fest on select dates now through Oct. 31.
Participants can enjoy the scariest frights by night.
For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/events/fright-fest-new.
Fall Fun at Sleepy Hollow Farm
Sleepy Hollow Farm, 628 Sleepy Hollow Road in Powder Springs, will have Fall Fun at Sleepy Hollow Farm now through Nov. 5.
Participants can enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin patch, tractor rides around the farm, kids games, farm animals, a country store, Nature Ninja for ages 5–12 and escape wood game adventures. Farm hours are Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors must arrive an hour before closing each day.
Tickets are $13 per person, ages 2 and under are free with purchase of an adult ticket. There are a limited number of tickets per time slot online. Tickets allow participants to stay on the farm for two hours after they arrive.
For more information, visit https://www.sleepyhollowtrees.com/.
Little Shop of Horrors
Marietta’s New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, will have Little Shop of Horrors through Oct. 31.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
For more information, visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net/seasonshows/.
Victorian Funeral Flashlight Tours
The William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, will have Victorian Funeral Flashlight Tours on Friday evenings through Oct. 31.
During the 1850s, Hannah and William Root shared their home with their children and extended family. Hannah Root’s father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family and passed away on Oct. 11, 1856. For the month of October, the rooms inside the Root House will be decorated as they would have been following Leonard’s death. Curtains will be drawn, and rooms will be adorned with black crepe and ribbons. Visitors will be able to view 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human hair and other curious artifacts related to death and mourning in the Victorian era.
Participants should bring their own flashlight or purchase one for $10 per person.
For more information, visit https://www.roothousemuseum.com/funeral.html.
Ghosts of Marietta Tours
The Ghosts of Marietta Tours are lantern-led walks through the historic streets of Marietta now through Dec. 18.
Participants can experience why antebellum mansions and Civil War memorials are not the only reminders of days gone by through a blend of storytelling, history, and the supernatural.
For more information, visit https://www.toursofmarietta.com/.
Oct. 28
Welcome Ghouls and Goblins
The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Welcome Ghouls and Goblins on Oct. 28 from noon to 3 p.m.
Participants can enjoy some Ghoul-osh, Witches Brew and the Good Times band to kick off the holiday season and celebrate Halloween. This event benefits the Friends of Tim D. Lee.
Cost is $5. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Movie
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Movie on Oct. 28.
Participants can enjoy the movie in costume. There will be a live organ pre-show on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ will begin thirty minutes prior to showtime. Prop bags with everything you need to play along are available for pre-purchase when buying movie tickets while supplies last. Prop bags include party hats, rubber gloves, noisemakers, toilet paper, playing cards and newspaper.
Admission is $12 and prop bags are $5. Individuals under the age of 17 will not be admitted without a parent or guardian.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.
“Life in the Cemetery” Tour
The Kennesaw Cemetery Foundation and the Kennesaw Cemetery Preservation Commission will have “Life in the Cemetery” Tour from Oct. 28-30.
On this guided walk of the Kennesaw City Cemetery, participants can experience history coming to life as they meet eight dearly departed residents. From farmers to business leaders and bankers to journalists, learn stories from Kennesaw’s past.
Tickets are $13 each. Tour is rain or shine. Each tour is limited to 15 participants.
For more information, visit https://kennesawcemetery.org/elementor-2832/.
Smyrna Spook Fest
Taylor-Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road in Smyrna, will have the Smyrna Spook Fest on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m.
Participants will have access to an Enchanted Trail Walk, which is suitable for children of all ages, and a Haunted Trail Walk with spooky scares, which may not be suitable for young children. A DJ will pump up the dance party in front of Brawner Hall and there will be vendors for refreshments and candy.
Cost is $20 per family. A discount of $5 is available for City of Smyrna residents.
For more information, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIyMDc2Mzc=.
A Stranger Halloween
Live! at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 600 in the Cumberland area, will have A Stranger Halloween on Oct. 28 from 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Participants will be taken on a trip to one of their favorite towns where strange things happen. Start off in Tavern, full of colorful string lights with a classic alphabetical Instagram moment, to the upside down found within PBR.
Participants should come early and sign up for a costume contest with $6,000 in cash and prizes. The event, for ages 21 and up, also includes games and giveaways plus photo ops.
For more information, visit https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20221028-a-stranger-halloween.
Oct. 29
Sprayberry Jacket Jam-BOO-Ree Festival
The Sprayberry High School Jacket Jam-BOO-Ree Festival, sponsored by Superior Plumbing, will be Oct. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the football field/stadium area, 2525 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
This Trunk or Treat event will feature festival food, a huge kid’s zone, spooky exhibits, local entertainment, costume contests and lots of candy. Sprayberry will also be showing off their talent as school clubs and sponsors will host a “trick or treat” booth with candy and interactive fun for kids of all ages.
Admission and parking are free. There is ample parking at the school and surrounding areas. The kid’s zone will have interactive inflatables, including giant slides, obstacle courses and bounces, available for $10 per person for unlimited rides.
For more information, call 770-423-1330 or email laura@jrmmanagement.com.
Osborne's Annual Safety Trunk or Treat
Osborne's Annual Safety Trunk or Treat, presented by District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, will be Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot at CITA, 114 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.
Kids will be treated to all kinds of activities including face painting, games and other surprise challenges by public safety teams. Participants can wear their costumes. There will be sweet treats, vital tips for staying safe during the holiday season and community resources.
Girls Inc. Trunk or Treat
Put on a costume and get ready to dance and play at the Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta's annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at their Marietta Center, 461 Manget Street in Marietta.
The free event will include candy, costumes and games.
For more information, call 678-686-1740.
Town Center at Cobb mall's Boo Bash
Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have its popular annual Boo Bash on Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. in Center Court.
This year will feature nonprofit partner ArtPortunity Knocks. The free event will have activities, such as costume and dance contests, face painting and creating seasonal crafts. ArtPortunity Knocks will offer educational and art related vendors, activities and Halloween-themed performances. Goody bags with candy will be handed out while supplies last as mall-wide trick-or-treating will not take place this year.
For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com.
Red Hare JOG-toberfest 5K
Red Hare - The Still on the Square, 1 Cherokee Street in Marietta, will have the Red Hare JOG-toberfest 5K on Oct. 29.
This is a a Fall 5K race that will take participants through downtown Marietta and end with a celebration on the patio at The Still on the Square. There will be music, an awards ceremony, hot chocolate, apple cider and Red Hare’s famous Hasenpfeffer Oktoberfest.
This year they are continuing their parnterhsip with the Dobbins Top Three Association. For every registration sold, $2 will be donated towards the cause.
Race registration includes the donation to the Dobbins Top Three Association, a JOG-toberfest 5K short-sleeved race shirt, one Red Hare draft beer at the Race Party for ages 21 and up, one Red Hare root beer or grapefruit soda for ages under 21 and a commemorative pint glass.
Packet information pick up is Oct. 27 at Big Peach from 4 to 7 p.m. or Oct. 28 at the Original Taproom from 4 to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Marietta/RedHareOktoberfest5K.
Battery-O-Ween Halloween Bash at Park Bench
Park Bench Battery Atlanta, 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1060 in the Cumberland area, will have Battery-O-Ween Halloween Bash at Park Bench on Oct. 29.
There will be early Rockin’ Piano Fun followed by a DJ Party and Halloween hits all night. Participants can come dressed in costumes. There will be a costume contest with $500 in prizes. Categories are Scariest, Sexiest, Most Creative and Best Couples. There will also be a photo booth.
The early piano show will be at 7 p.m. and the main event party will be at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://parkbenchbattery.com/calendar/.
Tales from the Rails Ghost Tours
The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw, will have Tales from the Rails Ghost Tours on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Participants can take a journey where they will learn Civil War tales and railroad folklore through the museum.
For more information, visit https://southernmuseum.org/event/tales-from-the-rails/.
Crafts & Drafts Festival
Smyrna’s Fall Jonquil festival is changing and growing in downtown Smyrna.
Participants can enjoy Crafts & Drafts Festival from Oct. 29-30 at The Village Green in Smyrna. The event will feature cold beer, football on the big screens and 150 arts and crafts booths. There will also be 12 food booths and fun activities for the whole family.
The free two-day festival will be Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 30 from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/21209/953?curm=10&cury=2022.
Fall Family Festival and Car Cruise In
Hurt Road Baptist Church, 17 Hurt Road SE in Smyrna, will have the Fall Family Festival and Car Cruise In on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event features ood, crafts, games, bouncy houses and prizes.
For more information, visit http://hurtroad.com/.
37th Annual Lassiter Craft Fair
Lassiter High School will have the 37th Annual Lassiter Craft Fair from Oct. 29-30.
The event will feature local crafters selling jewelry, clothing, accessories, vases, soaps, candles, wine holders, wreaths, and home decor. There will also be concessions, baked goods and raffles at this indoor event.
Hours are Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://festivalnet.com/21156/Marietta-Georgia/Craft-Shows/Lassiter-Craft-Fair.
Red Top Brewhouse Fall Craft Market
Red Top Brewhouse, 4367 South Main Street in Acworth, will have the Red Top Brewhouse Fall Craft Market on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants can shop and enjoy a beer.
For more information, visit https://www.redtopbrewhouse.com/.
Boo Bash at The Avenue East Cobb
The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have a Boo Bash on Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
There will be complimentary face painting, a balloon art station, roaming entertainment and pop-up experiences.
Trick or treating will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants can grab a stroll map from the pop-up concierge and collect candy from participating retailers and restaurants. A Mega Awesome Costume Party will be from 2 to 3 p.m.
The event will take place in the front lot, located across from Tin Lizzy's.
For more information, visit https://avenueeastcobb.com/events/boo-bash/.
HARE-O-WEEN
Red Hare Brewing Co., 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard SE in Marietta, will have HARE-O-WEEN on Oct. 29.
Participants can join the Red Hare crew after the JOG-toberfest 5K race for another complimentary beer for those ran in the race, a Doggie Costume Contest, a local food truck and Brewery Road live from 4 to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.redharebrewing.com/event/hare-o-ween-2/.
Fall Downtown Classic Car Cruise
Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth, will have a Fall Downtown Classic Car Cruise on Oct. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m.
The Lake City Cruisers partner with the City and the downtown Acworth merchants to hold these Classic Car Cruises.
The event is free to attend. Cost is $5 for all vehicles in the cruise. All proceeds go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.
For more information, visit https://acworthtourism.org/events/fall-downtown-classic-car-cruise/.
Fall Festival
Worship With Wonders Church, 1887 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have a free Fall Festival Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be fun for all ages, including bounce houses, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, free food, fresh apple cider and s'mores.
To register for a free ticket, visit https://www.universe.com/events/fall-festival-tickets-QVB7MX.
Oct. 30
Community Halloween event
Have a spooktacular time with the family at Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Sam’s Club parking lot, 150 Cobb Parkway SE in Marietta.
The event, by Cool Kids Committee Inc. and the Car Clubs of Atlanta United, will feature food, games, unique cars and Halloween activities. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume and best-decorated trunk.
Trunks & Treats at Kennesaw United Methodist Church
Kennesaw United Methodist Church, 1801 Ben King Road in Kennesaw, will have Trunks & Treats at Kennesaw United Methodist Church on Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
There will be games, activities, inflatables, prizes, burgers and hot dogs, trunks and treats. Participants are asked to bring a bag of individually wrapped candy and a canned good as a donation, 1 per family unit. Participants should wear a non-scary costume.
For more information, visit https://www.kennesawumc.org/trunksntreats.
The Phantom Of The Opera (1925) Silent Film
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have The Phantom Of The Opera (1925) Silent Film with a live organ accompaniment on The Strand's Mighty Allen theatre organ on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m.
Regarded as the first great horror film and the best of the silent era, this classic silent film stars Lon Chaney, the man of a thousand faces. Chaney portrays Eric, the horribly disfigured Phantom, who leads a menacing existence in the catacombs and dungeons beneath the Paris Opera House. When Eric falls in love with the beautiful Christine, he kidnaps and holds her hostage in his lair, where he is destined to have a showdown with her fiancé and the secret Paris police.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S3m00000A4Gb1EAF.
Oct. 31
Fun in the Foyer: Halloween Hoopla
The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Fun in the Foyer: Halloween Hoopla on Oct. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants can enjoy a cup of witch's brew and a free Halloween treat in the lobby. Come dressed in costume and get a special prize. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Fall Festival at The Avenue West Cobb
The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470 in Marietta, will have a Fall Festival on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Participants can enjoy store to store trick or treating, pumpkin decorating, balloonists, caricaturists, meeting characters like Superman, watch a Guinness World Record breaking balloon artist build a life-size Clifford and stay to watch the Clifford the Big Red Dog movie under the stars.
For more information, visit https://www.avenuewestcobb.com/event/Fall-Festival/2145564758/.
Trunk or Treat at Cobb Vineyard Church
Cobb Vineyard Church, 3206 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw, will have a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Participants can trick or treat through a maze of decorated vehicles. This free event will also include bouncy houses, games, prizes, popcorn and cotton candy.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbvineyard.com/.
Word of Faith Trunk-or-Treat
Word of Faith Worship Cathedral and Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell, will have their 5th annual WOF Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participants can dress the kids up, mask up and bring them by to see the creatively decorated trunks displayed in at Faith Family Worship Cathedral and in the parking lot of the EpiCenter.
Register at https://www.riversideepicenter.com/events.
