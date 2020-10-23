Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta has named Kari Hackett of Smyrna as chief development officer and James Maner of Acworth as director of family services.
Hackett is a non-profit fundraising and operations senior leader with experience interfacing with Fortune 500 brands and C-level executives, leading corporate fundraising, developing programs and events, and leading organizational change.
She spent 18 years with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, most recently serving as vice president of investor relations & development. In this role, she led the team responsible for fundraising and events resulting in approximately $7 million annually.
She has served as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Smyrna Friends co-chair from 2018-2020; Leadership Cobb Chair, co-chair and committee member from 2016-2018; Cobb Youth Leadership committee member in 2016; and Leadership Cobb participant – Class of 2015.
Maner managed the affiliate’s senior veteran repair program. Before joining Habitat, he served five years as the business manager for Cobb County Senior Services. He also has held numerous managerial roles in the senior living industry.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.