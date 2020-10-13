Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta with the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition will dedicate their 20th annual home build on Sunday in Austell.
The 2020 Coalition includes 13 religious organizations and six corporate sponsors. Faith partners include Bethany United Methodist Church, Covenant United Methodist Church, East Cobb Islamic Center, First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, Islamic Center of Marietta, Log Cabin Community Church of Vinings, McEachern United Methodist Church, Smyrna First United Methodist Church, St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Temple Kol Emeth Synagogue, Unity North Church and West Cobb Islamic Center.
Corporate sponsors include Pinkerton & Laws Construction of Atlanta, Atlanta West Carpets, Moore Colson CPAs & Advisors, Textron, Truist Bank and Wells Fargo.
The build kicked off Aug. 11 in Austell and, in spite of the COVID-19 impacts, is the first home to be built for the Habitat 2020 season. The build was completed using no volunteers and was exclusively built by skilled workers who work with the affiliate on a part-time basis.
Future homeowner Lynette is a single mother of one elementary age son with autism learning disabilities.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
