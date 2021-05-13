Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month.
From humble beginnings born out of Marietta resident Chrys Street’s idea to bring the Habitat model to Cobb County in 1986; to today, the mission to provide a hand up to those in need of decent shelter has remained the same.
Since its founding in the basement of a local church, the affiliate has built, renovated or repaired more than 600 homes in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
In 2020, the affiliate embarked on a $2.5 million Sweetwater Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative in Austell. The project includes the construction of eight new homes, the rehabilitation of eight existing homes and critical repairs of 12 homes. In 2021, the non-profit built and dedicated its first two-story house in the neighborhood.
“We celebrate this milestone because 600 families in our community overcame generational poverty and raised children in secure homes because of the work of our donors, sponsors and volunteers over the last 35 years. Below are just a few of our milestones through the years,” said Jessica Gill, CEO.
Important milestones
- 1986 – Affiliate incorporates, and becomes a 501(c)(3) nonprofit
- 1987 – First two houses are built, by the building and construction classes of Marietta and South Cobb High Schools
- 1988 – Two houses are dedicated
- 1990 – Original Habitat Thrift Store opens
- 1993 – First subdivision is built, in Powder Springs and named “Chrys Street,” and the “Riverside Revival" happens, the first remodeling of six homes
- 1996 – First Neighborhood Revitalization Project happens, on Roosevelt Circle in Marietta
- 2008 – Service area expands to Douglas and Paulding counties
- 2014 – Affiliate reaches 40 sponsors, 3,000 volunteers, and 15 houses in one year
- 2016 – Habitat ReStore has grand opening in Smyrna
- 2018 – All-military neighborhood, Veterans Place, breaks ground in Douglasville, and first Women’s Build takes place
- 2020– The next Neighborhood Revitalization Project begins in the Sweetwater neighborhood in Austell
- 2021 – First two-story house is dedicated, sponsored by the Cobb Catholic Coalition
