On Sept. 19, Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition dedicated the coalition’s 21st Habitat home in Austell.
The house was the first build started in 2021.
Future Homeowner Rachel Coates has built alongside coalition volunteers for nine weeks and is looking forward to moving into her own home with her children. She is a 47-year-old single mom to Jeremy, 13, and Polleen, 12, and works as a caregiver at Arbor Terrace at Burnt Hickory. The Kenya native has lived in Cobb County for 13 years. Their family currently lives in a two-bedroom apartment in Marietta, which has become too small for them. She is very grateful for the opportunity to partner with Habitat and is excited about her future prospects of finally owning her own home.
The 2021 Coalition includes 12 religious organizations and four corporate members.
Faith partners include First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Unity North Atlanta Church, Covenant United Methodist, McEachern United Methodist, Due West United Methodist, Smyrna First United Methodist, Bethany United Methodist, Temple Kol Emeth, Log Cabin Community Church, St. Catherine’s Episcopal, East Cobb Islamic Center and West Cobb Islamic Center.
Corporate sponsors include Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, Pinkerton & Laws, Truist (BB&T) and Atlanta West Carpets.
