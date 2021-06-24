Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition will hammer the first nails on their 2021 house Saturday in Austell.
This will be the first house build of the year, with volunteers build ng alongside the homeowner for nine weeks. The build marks the 21st annual home for the CIHC. The 2021 Coalition includes 13 religious organizations and four corporate members.
Faith partners include First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Unity North Atlanta Church, Covenant United Methodist, McEachern United Methodist, Due West United Methodist, Smyrna First United Methodist, Bethany United Methodist, Temple Kol Emeth, Log Cabin Community Church, St. Catherine’s Episcopal, East Cobb Islamic Center and West Cobb Islamic Center.
Corporate sponsors include Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, Pinkerton & Laws, Truist (BB&T) and Atlanta West Carpets.
Future Homeowner Rachel Coates is a 47-year-old single mom of two, originally from Kenya. She has lived in Cobb County for the past 13 years. Her children are Jeremy, 13, and Polleen, 12, and she works as a caregiver at Arbor Terrace at Burnt Hickory. Their family currently lives in a two-bedroom apartment in Marietta, which has become too small for them.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
