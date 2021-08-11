With 300 people under the stars for a night of music, Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta raised $118,000 at its inaugural fundraising concert, Harmonies for Homes.
The event was held on the 18th green of Atlanta Country Club on Aug. 9.
The concert was produced by local event production company, Moon Crush, and featured music from artists Edwin McCain, Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls and Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band, with accompaniment by Faye Petree on fiddle. The money raised will be used for a full house build for a future waitlisted Habitat homeowner in 2022.
The concert was part of the affiliate’s yearlong 35th anniversary celebration.
For more information, visit habitatnwma.org.
