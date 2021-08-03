Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta announced its inaugural fundraising concert, Harmonies for Homes, will be held on the 18th green of the Atlanta Country Club on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is produced by event production company, Moon Crush, and will feature music from artists Edwin McCain, Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls and Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band with accompaniment by Faye Petree on fiddle. The event is nearly sold out, with remaining tickets available at http://www.habitatnwma.org/concert.
Funds raised by the event will benefit Habitat for Humanity Northwest Metro Atlanta, to build and repair homes for families in need in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
The concert is a part of the affiliate’s 35th anniversary celebration.
