Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta dedicated its final house of the year on Bowdon Street in Austell thanks to sponsors Assurant, Citi, Nissan and Axis.
This is the 19th annual home build with Habitat of NW Metro Atlanta chapter supported by the Assurant Foundation. Due to COVID restrictions, the build was completed exclusively by skilled workers who work with the affiliate on a part-time basis.
The house was dedicated to the Fuller Family. Ms. Fuller is a single mother of a 15-year-old high school student and 19-year-old college student. She is a lead bus driver for Connect Douglas public transportation.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
