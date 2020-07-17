Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta is the recipient of a $600,000 Community HOME Investment Program grant for homes to be built for veterans in the Veterans Place neighborhood in Douglasville.
Five homes for veterans in need of safe, reliable shelter will be built between August 2020 and July 2022. This is the first CHIP money to be awarded inside the City of Douglasville.
Douglasville city leaders completed the three-year Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Georgia Initiative for Community Housing program which offers communities collaboration and technical assistance related to housing and community development. The objective of the initiative is to help communities create and launch a locally based plan to meet their housing needs.
In the last year, students in the Alexander High School Habitat Club in Douglasville successfully raised money to build a home in Veterans Place. After raising part of the needed funds, The Winn Family, on behalf of the Winn 3 Charitable Fund, donated $45,000 to complete their efforts. The fund’s executor Frank Winn made the donation to honor his U.S. Marine veteran father and grandparents who were raised in Douglasville.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
