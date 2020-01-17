Like, share, double tap, retweet. All of these phrases gained meaning over the last decade and have come to define American approval culture. This instant-gratification mentality has caused people to believe their lives should look like their “goals” on social media. This year, to keep your mental health in check, do away with the pressures of setting a goal weight and macro measurements and create a mindful lifestyle that serves you holistically. The National Alliance of Mental Illness reports that one in five adults experience mental health troubles. Consider the following tips for taking care of your mind and body in 2020.
Get on your feet
Work, school and other obligations are back in full swing. Taking time for routine activities such as daily exercise and nutrition help your body remain stable and strong. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, a 10-minute walk or 45-minute workout can have positive effects on mental health and cognitive stress relief. Aerobic exercise such as jogging, dancing, walking, swimming and cycling can also reduce anxiety and depression, according to a study from the Primary Care Companion. Physical activity is proven to affect mental health in several ways including reducing distraction and social withdrawal. Get outside or in the gym, boost your heart rate and enjoy the visible results that come in the process.
Brain food
Fad diets are swarming Facebook feeds and Pinterest boards this time of year. Seeking recipe inspiration can be fun and educational but often we overthink daily nutrition. Fueling your body with foods that help your mind and body function at their fullest potential are key in maintaining mental health. A diet heavy in carbs and sugar can cause difficulty concentrating, sleeping and an overall decrease in brain function. Foods high in vitamins and minerals such as fruits and vegetables are proven to produce positive dopamine and serotonin levels, giving you the drive to exercise and the ability to decrease stress and inflammation. Before engaging in a new diet, it is always wise to contact your physician.
Rest
Our bodies crave deep sleep and when we go without, it is displayed in our physical and mental performance. According to Harvard Health, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep is essential for improving learning, memory and emotional health. When insomnia strikes, as it often does with those who suffer from anxiety or depression, REM sleep becomes disrupted, causing emotional irregularity and may even increase the progression of mental health disorders.
Practice gratitude
Gratitude and happiness are directly related. Doctors from The University of California and the University of Miami conducted a study on gratitude that suggests keeping a gratitude journal and making an effort to mentally thank others and writing thank you notes can increase happiness and positivity. Going for a walk and thinking of the things you are thankful for, whether it be the ability to move and breathe or the people you embrace when you get home, is a great way to maintain positivity.
Volunteer
Building meaningful connections through volunteering can have an extremely positive effect on mental and physical health. Through the measurement of hormones and brain activity, researchers found volunteering makes people happier and more satisfied. The YMCA of Metro Atlanta, as well as several nonprofit organizations around the city, have volunteer opportunities dedicated to improving lives, ending hunger and more.
If you are feeling blue, chances are you are not alone. Even those who do not have a diagnosable disorder can feel overwhelmed by the pressure a new year’s resolution implies. Setting time aside to invest in your mental and physical health is never time wasted.
