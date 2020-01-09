Sam Skelton and the GSO Jazz will team up once again with the 80-plus voices of the GSO Chorus for an evening of jazz favorites.
The Feb. 8 show will be 8 to 10 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta. The performance will feature the GSO Jazz combo band, which is known for playing jazz standards, swing and contemporary compositions.
Bandleader and saxophonist Sam Skelton has recorded with Elton John, Matchbox 20, Train and The Ohio Players.
For more information, visit https://www.georgiasymphony.org.
