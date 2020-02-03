The GSO Jazz will team once again with the 80-plus voices of the GSO Chorus on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square in Marietta.
The event will feature favorites such as Caravan, Bluesette and Georgia on my Mind.
The performance will present the GSO Jazz combo band, which is known for playing jazz standards, swing and contemporary compositions. Bandleader and saxophonist Sam Skelton has recorded with Elton John, Matchbox 20, Train and The Ohio Players.
Joining GSO Jazz will be the GSO Chorus led by Bryan Black. Comprised of accomplished vocalists from the greater metropolitan area, the GSO Chorus is the dedicated chorus of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, performing choral/orchestral works, pops and independent choral concerts.
Tickets are available at 770-429-2390 or online at http://bit.ly/GSOJazzChorus.
