The Georgia Symphony's 69th season begins with a voyage of discovery and a homecoming of enlightenment on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
Beethoven's "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage" begins the adventure. This work, which features the GSO Chorus, is reminiscent of Beethoven’s most famous work, his ninth symphony. Elgar's "Spanish Serenade" and Sibelius’ "Violin Concerto in D minor" add international excursions to the journey. The first movement of the violin concerto will be performed by Josh Liu, the Young Artist Competition winner. Dvorak's "New World Symphony" brings everyone back home.
Tickets are available at 770-429-2390 or georgiasymphony.org.
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1951, and brings music to over 15,000 people annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.