Master Gardener Terri Carter of UGA Cobb Extension will present Growing & Cooking Herbs on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings.
Topics for presentation include how to grow herbs in a container or backyard garden, growing and using herbs in cooking, teas, medicinally and in flower gardens; and blending herbs to enhance the flavor of recipes.
The one-hour workshop is free. Registration is encouraged. To register, call 770-801-5330. Workshop participants are advised to anticipate traffic congestion in the area due to road construction on Paces Ferry Road between Cumberland Parkway and Paces Mill Road.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
