Groundworks Companies announced that it is partnering with 40 restaurants across the United States to provide monthly meals for more than 3,000 essential Groundworks employees and their families.
This is the third time Groundworks has executed this program in the last year. Locally, Groundworks has partnered with the Marietta Pizza Company in Marietta.
The Groundworks team has worked closely with the restaurants to establish a program where employees will receive a meal for a family of four at no cost to the employee. During the month of April, Groundworks is investing over $100,000 in this initiative to thank employees for their service and to support these vital community partners during these uncertain times.
The program, known as “Groundworks Serve and Support,” launched on April 20, 2020 and has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit https://www.GroundworksCompanies.com.
