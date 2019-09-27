The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 26 in celebration of the coming Inclusive Playground at Swift-Cantrell Park.
The playground will add an additional 5,000 square feet of features to the already existing 13,500 square foot playground at Swift-Cantrell Park. The improvements also include removing the wood chips and installing turf to make the entire space accessible for all.
According to inclusiveplaygrounds.net, an inclusive playground is “a universally designed, sensory-rich environment that enables children to develop physically, socially and emotionally."
The current playground features nine slides, 11 swings and a main play structure that has 100 feet of ADA compliant ramps and sensory boards. The new play apparatuses will include a main play structure that features wheelchair accessible ramps, sensory stations, an eight person wheelchair we-go-round and a slide.
Construction is estimated to be completed in 12-14 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.