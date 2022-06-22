On July 7 at 10 a.m., the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation will host the ceremonial groundbreaking for the multi-acred Memorial Park, which will be built between the Cobb Civic Center and Cobb Aquatic Center.
Plans for the park began as a collective dream of Cobb County’s Commissioners to build a monument to the nation’s veterans. The park will feature numerous honor walls, listing the names of veterans from each of the country’s military branches; stone walkways lined with seating and greenery; a plaza for
events; two reflection pools; sprawling lawns; and a service hub providing information to veterans and their families. At the center of it all will stand a 142 foot “Star Tower” monument, which will be visible for miles around the county.
Expected among the ceremony’s attendees are the Cobb Board of Commissioners, the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation’s Board of Directors and Advisory Council, the Mayors of Cobb County, the Marietta City Council and several other county and state dignitaries. Also present will be Jim Croft of Croft Engineering, who are heading the design and build, and leaders of several local veterans organizations.
This monumental step marks a symbolic beginning to construction on the site, which is set to be completed in 2024.
