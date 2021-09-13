The groundbreaking ceremony for the Acworth Community Garden is Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
The garden is located on School Street next to Durr Field in Acworth. The mission is to create an operationally and fiscally sustainable garden in downtown Acworth that will provide opportunities for the community to engage in volunteer activities to support Acworth senior adults who are experiencing food insecurity.
For more information, call 770-917-1234, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org or follow @acworthcommunitygarden on Facebook and Instagram.
