Greater Community Church of God in Christ will participate in the Conference of National Black Churches, which will be held Dec. 10-12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in downtown Atlanta. The Conference theme is: “The Fierce Urgency of Now: Responding to the Continuing Violence of Racism.” Speakers for the Conference include MSNBC Television Host, the Rev. Al Sharpton; the Honorable Judge Glenda Hatchett; and Bishop Brandon Porter, General Board Member of the Church of God in Christ.
The mission of CNBC is to speak with a unified voice of black religious bodies that seeks to improve the quality of life for African Americans as they seek to reach their full potential in American society. CNBC is committed to a national strategy of Black Church intervention in four key areas: social justice/public policy, criminal justice reform, health (including supporting hunger initiatives) and education.
“Greater Community is excited to partner with the Conference of National Black Churches to address some of the most critical issues in the church and in our community,” said Dr. Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church. “Greater Community is committed to programs that mirror the work of CNBC. Our ministry outreach includes job fairs, health/safety forums, participation in anti-violence workshops sponsored by the Marietta Police Department and the hunger initiative of our church’s food pantry.”
Greater Community Church is a fast-growing congregation of spirit-filled believers, located in Marietta. For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org or contact the church office at 770-590-8510. To register for the conference, go to www.theCNBC.org.
