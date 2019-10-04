MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ, in partnership with its College and Career Ministry “The Bridge at ATL,” will host a community jobs fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.
Employers will be on hand for the event, including the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Aflac, Advisor Group, CSA Home Care, First Generation Life and the University of Phoenix.
There will also be volunteers from Workforce Cobb on site to help with resume preparation and interviewing. All applicants should come dressed for success. The event is free and open to the public.
The Bridge at ATL ministry of Greater Community Church seeks to support young adults as they navigate through their time of academic and vocational preparation moving toward their eventual careers.
“Greater Community is excited to host this job fair to further strengthen our commitment to the well-being of our local community. This will be an amazing opportunity for the applicants to meet hiring managers and find meaningful job opportunities,” said Dr. Matthew L. Brown, Pastor of Greater Community Church of God in Christ.
Greater Community Church of God in Christ is at 406 Roswell St., Marietta, 30060. All interested applicants are encouraged to register at www.GreaterCommunityJobFair.eventbrite.com. Those interested in becoming a vendor at the job fair are asked to contact Aiyisha Adams at 678-542-8424.
For more information, visit greatercommunitycogic.org.
