MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ, in coordination with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next three weekends. The clinics will be held on Saturdays, May 8, 15 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Pfizer Vaccine will be administered free of charge to anyone 16 years of age and older, with a valid form of identification. To register, visit http://gccgcvax.coreresponse.org or contact the call center at 888-695-6091.
“Greater Community Church is proud to partner with CORE to help distribute life-saving vaccines to our local community. I hope those in need of treatment will take advantage of this free life-saving opportunity,” said Dr. Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor.
GCC is located at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org.
