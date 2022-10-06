Greater Community Church of God in Christ, in coordination with Compassion International and the Church of God in Christ, Inc., will host “Compassion Sunday” on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Bishop Nate Jefferson, Vice-President of the International Missions Department for the Church of God in Christ, Inc. will be the guest speaker. He will be preaching about spiritual courage as the church seeks to transform the lives of children living in poverty around the world.
“Compassion Sunday” is an opportunity for churches and believers to sponsor economically disadvantaged children throughout the World. Compassion Sunday is sponsored by Compassion International, an American child sponsorship and Christian humanitarian aid organization, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that aims to positively influence the long-term development of children globally who live in poverty.
“Because GCC is a missional church with local, regional and international assignments, we have decided to partner with our denominational headquarters and Compassion International to host 'Compassion Sunday,' said Bishop Matthew L Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church. "It is our opportunity to share with the faith community the grace of compassion and to sponsor a child living in poverty."
Compassion Sunday is one in a series of events that GCC is hosting in the Month of October, which is traditionally Clergy Appreciation Month. The church’s theme for this month is “Courage.” Other events include breast cancer awareness and domestic violence causes. There will also be many special guests in attendance this month.
Greater Community Church of God in Christ is located at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information regarding programs and activities at Greater Community Church, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org. For more information about Compassion International, visit www.compassion.com.
