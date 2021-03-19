Greater Community Church of God in Christ, 406 Roswell Street in Marietta, is hosting a Red Cross blood drive on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
The Red Cross estimates that every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and masks are required.
To register, visit www.redcross.org and sign up with Donor ID: GCC.
For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org.
