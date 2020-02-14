MARIETTA — In honor of Black History Month, Greater Community Church of God in Christ will host a series of activities on Saturday, Feb. 15 that will emphasize community service and public engagement. GCC will conduct a leadership training academy in its fellowship hall for ministers, auxiliary leaders and community leaders on topics including Economic Development, Organizational Dynamics and Church History.
A keynote presentation will be delivered by Dr. Lula Ballton, a noted community activist, humanitarian and former CEO of the Community Development Corporation of West Angeles Church of God in Christ (Los Angeles, Calif.), one of the largest African-American churches in the United States. In addition to this training, the church is partnering with the Ministerial Alliance of Cobb County to promote a voter education/registration drive and the church will also provide food and clothing for the less fortunate from its pantry.
“During Black History Month and throughout the year, Greater Community continues its legacy of service to the Marietta community and beyond by providing resources that can be utilized to uplift God’s people and His Kingdom,” said Bishop-Designate Matthew L. Brown, Pastor of Greater Community Church.
Greater Community Church is at 406 Roswell St., Marietta, 30060. For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org.
