Greater Community Church of God in Christ, 406 Roswell Street in Marietta, has declared July as Men’s Month.
The Men’s Ministry selected “Resolute Men: Anchored in the Faith” as its theme, which is based on a Bible verse found in the Book of Joshua, Chapter 24, Verse 15.
There will be special Men's Day services on July 21 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to culminate the church’s activities. Guest speakers will be Pastor Daren Jamie of People’s AME Zion Church in Syracuse, New York and Bishop Anthony Gilyard, Pastor of Bethlehem-Judah Christian Fellowship in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org or call 770-590-8510.
