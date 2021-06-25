MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 51st annual Women’s Day program on Sunday, June 27 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The public is invited to worship with them.
The theme for this occasion will be “Women of Courage and Strength.” This theme is based on a scripture text found in the Old Testament Book of Esther, Chapter 4, Verses 14-17.
Guest speakers will be Mother Margaret Barnett, District Missionary of the Marietta District’s Women’s Department (8 a.m. service) and Mother Barbara McCoo-Lewis, International Supervisor of the Women’s Department for the Church of God in Christ, Inc. (11 a.m. service). Special remarks will also be given at the 11 a.m. service by Mother Frances Kelly, who serves as the Coordinator of the International Prayer Ministry for the Church of God in Christ Inc.
“The Women’s Department of Greater Community Church has served as a beacon light in the Marietta area for a number of years," said Bishop Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church. "They continue to empower and equip women from all walks of life through numerous church ministries and programs. We are pleased that our International Supervisor, Mother Barbara McCoo-Lewis will join us to celebrate during our Golden Anniversary Celebration.”
The Women’s Department of Greater Community Church has planned an exciting program to commemorate this occasion. The service will also be broadcast via Facebook and YouTube at GCC Experience.
Greater Community Church is located at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org or call the church offices at 770-590-8510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.