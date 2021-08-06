MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ is sponsoring a Virtual Community Health Fair this weekend to educate the local community. The theme for the event is "The Year of the Nurse.”
“During this persistent pandemic, Greater Community Church continues to find innovative ways to focus on our commitment to the health and well-being of our local community. Nurses, doctors and all medical staff have played an important role during this time and they deserve our sincere appreciation," said Bishop Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church.
The event consists of two activities. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the church will host a virtual discussion on the topic: "Year of the Nurse: A Year of Critical Happenings, We Thrived Through It," held via Zoom from 9-10 a.m. The Digital Meeting ID is 892 3968 6391 and the passcode is MYHEALTH.
The second event will be a Blood Drive held at Greater Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the blood drive, visit www.redcross.org. Donor ID: GCC. Masks are required for entry.
Greater Community Church is located at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.