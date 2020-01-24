MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ will kick off its Sunday Night Worship experience known as “Sunday Night COGIC” on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. and, following the first service, each fourth Sunday night for the rest of the year.
Special guest speaker for this occasion will be Bishop Vincent Matthews, the International Missions President for the Church of God in Christ, Worldwide. The theme for the series is “Embracing our Culture: Experiencing the Glory.” Pentecostal churches traditionally gather on Sunday evenings for exuberant worship experiences and spiritual renewal.
“Greater Community is excited to follow in the tradition of our Pentecostal foreparents as we gather on fourth Sunday evenings to seek God’s direction for our lives,” said Bishop-Designate Matthew L. Brown, pastor of Greater Community Church of God in Christ.
Greater Community Church is at 406 Roswell St., Marietta, 30060. For more information about Sunday Night COGIC and other ministry opportunities at Greater Community Church, visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org.
