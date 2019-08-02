MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ is sponsoring several events next weekend in support of the health and wellbeing of the community. The church is calling this effort “Wellness Weekend.”
On Saturday, Aug. 10, the church will sponsor a Community-Wide Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to distribute information about health-related topics including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart health and more. Representatives will be on hand to perform screenings and to provide low-cost sports physicals for returning school-age children. Guest speakers will cover topics such as “Recognizing and Treating Congestive Heart Failure.”
In addition, a Family Fun Day is planned for next Saturday with a bounce house, food, arts and crafts, live music and more. The church’s food pantry will also be in operation that day for those in need.
Greater Community Church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Sunday, Aug. 11 in the Fellowship Hall of the church, called “Bloody Sunday.” The Red Cross estimates that every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives.
Greater Community Church is at 406 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, 30060. For more information, call the church office at 770-590-8510 or visit greatercommunitycogic.org.
