MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ is hosting a Trunk or Treat Celebration for school-age children and their families on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the church.
Treat bags and other goodies will be given to participants, and a photographer will be on-hand to capture the memories. Costumes are encouraged. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing, wear masks and utilize hand sanitizer.
Greater Community Church is located at 406 Roswell Street, Marietta, 30060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.